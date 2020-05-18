UrduPoint.com
US Military Base In Japan Asks Local Employees To Keep Children Home From School - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 18th May 2020 | 04:02 PM

The US Marine Corps Air Station, located in Japan's southern Yamaguchi Prefecture, has asked its Japanese workers to keep their children at home due to the coronavirus outbreak despite schools having been reopened in the region since May 7, media reported on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2020) The US Marine Corps Air Station, located in Japan's southern Yamaguchi Prefecture, has asked its Japanese workers to keep their children at home due to the coronavirus outbreak despite schools having been reopened in the region since May 7, media reported on Monday.

At least 55 children were absent from two local schools in Iwakuni, the city in Yamaguchi in which the base is located, according to the Kyodo news agency, citing the local board of education.

The United States military personnel and American workers were also asked to keep children home, the news agency continued.

Moreover, some local residents who are not employed at the base also decided to not send their children to schools due to COVID-19 fears.

According to Kyodo, Japanese workers are not allowed to work at the military base if their children attend school, and are permitted to enter the area two weeks after their children have remained home.

Japan has so far confirmed 16,285 COVID-19 cases and 744 coronavirus-related deaths.

