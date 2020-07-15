A total of 36 new COVID-19 cases have been registered at the US Camp Hansen military base in the Japanese southern prefecture of Okinawa, the Kyodo news agency reported on Wednesday

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2020) A total of 36 new COVID-19 cases have been registered at the US Camp Hansen military base in the Japanese southern prefecture of Okinawa, the Kyodo news agency reported on Wednesday.

On Friday, the US military command reimposed restrictions on movement for servicemen and staffers of US bases in Japan due to an increased incidence of COVID-19. As such, the use of public transport, as well as visits to restaurants and cafes, have been banned. To date, five US bases in Japan have reported COVID-19 cases.

The overall number of COVID-19 cases at US bases in Japan has now risen to 136, while on Monday the total number amounted to 98.

Meanwhile, the Kyodo news agency reported that Okinawa Governor Tamaki Denny asked Defense Minister Taro Kono to urge US personnel stationed on US military bases to provide information about new COVID-19 infections promptly, noting that the increase in the number of cases caused worries among local residents.

Kono, in turn, said that his ministry would ensure US troops were handling the outbreak and make every effort to avoid the spread of the virus outside military bases.