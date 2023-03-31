US Military Base in Maryland on Lockdown Amid Reports of Armed Individual - Statement

(@FahadShabbir)

(UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2023) US military facility Joint Base Andrews in Maryland has been placed on lockdown amid reports of an armed individual near its housing area, the base said on Thursday.

"An armed individual has been reported near base housing.

Stay away from base housing," Joint Base Andrews said in a statement. "Individual is a white male, wearing a purple sweatshirt, black shorts, carrying a ar-15 style rifle (sic) with no orange tip."

The base has been placed on lockdown due to the armed individual, the statement added.

Security forces are in the process of looking for the suspect, the statement also said.