US Military Base Loses Second 5th Generation Fighter Jet In 5 Days - Air Force

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 20th May 2020 | 06:54 PM

A US F-35 fighter jet crashed overnight in the US state of Florida in the second such accident involving a fifth generation aircraft at the same military base in under a week, the Air Force said in a statement on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2020) A US F-35 fighter jet crashed overnight in the US state of Florida in the second such accident involving a fifth generation aircraft at the same military base in under a week, the Air Force said in a statement on Wednesday.

"An F-35A Lightning II assigned to the 58th Fighter Sq crashed upon landing around 9:30 p.m. [on Tuesday]," the statement said.

"The pilot successfully ejected and was transported to the 96th Medical Group for evaluation and monitoring."

A similar accident involving an F-22 fighter jet occurred last Friday morning at the Eglin base, making the latest incident the second crash in 5 days.

The F-35's pilot, whose name has not been released, is in stable condition, and no other military or civilians were injured or killed in the accident, the base said.

The Air Force is investigating the latest accident, which occurred during a routine night training sortie, the statement added.

