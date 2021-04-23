UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Military Base Near Baghdad Airport Comes Under Missile Fire - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 23rd April 2021 | 02:40 AM

US Military Base Near Baghdad Airport Comes Under Missile Fire - Reports

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2021) A US military base near the international airport of Baghdad has come under missile fire, Iraqi media reported.

"Three missiles have been fired at the US military base near the Baghdad airport," a source in the Iraqi security bodies told al-Sumaria broadcaster on late Thursday.

One of the missiles fell near the runway.

According to al-Mayadeen broadcaster, the missiles have been fired at the Victory base.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack yet.

Related Topics

Attack Fire Baghdad Media Airport

Recent Stories

101,239 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in ..

2 hours ago

Forum for Promoting Peace in Muslim Communities mo ..

3 hours ago

KIU, Serena Hotel celebrate Earth Day 2021

2 hours ago

Sindh govt to comply with NCOC advisory to contain ..

2 hours ago

Covid 3rd wave peak in France 'appears to be behin ..

3 hours ago

UN chief slams terrorist attack in Quetta, reitera ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.