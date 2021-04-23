US Military Base Near Baghdad Airport Comes Under Missile Fire - Reports
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 23rd April 2021 | 02:40 AM
CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2021) A US military base near the international airport of Baghdad has come under missile fire, Iraqi media reported.
"Three missiles have been fired at the US military base near the Baghdad airport," a source in the Iraqi security bodies told al-Sumaria broadcaster on late Thursday.
One of the missiles fell near the runway.
According to al-Mayadeen broadcaster, the missiles have been fired at the Victory base.
No group has claimed responsibility for the attack yet.