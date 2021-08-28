US Military Base on Iraqi-Kuwaiti Border Comes Under Rocket Fire - Source

BAGHDAD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2021) A US military base on the Iraqi-Kuwaiti border has come under rocket fire, no people have been injured in the incident, a source told Sputnik.

"Unknown militants have fired three rockets at the US military base near the Jerishan border crossing near the border with Kuwait.

According to preliminary information, the rockets fell not far from the base, there are no losses," the source said.

Foreign military bases in Iraq often come under rocket fire opened mainly by Shia groups, which seek the withdrawal of foreign troops from the country.