US Military Bases In Europe to Receive COVID-19 Vaccine This Week - EUCOM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2020) US military installations in Europe will start receiving Moderna's COVID-19 vaccines as early as this week, the European Command (EUCOM) said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Medical treatment facilities in Europe will receive the initial shipment of the COVID-19 vaccine at 28 locations in nine countries across the US EUCOM area of responsibility starting this week," the statement said.

US military and civilian personnel will be vaccinated in a prioritized order in compliance with the Pentagon's vaccine distribution plan, it added.

"While the speed at which this vaccine was developed is unprecedented, the thorough research showing its safety and efficacy is compelling," EUCOM surgeon general Mark Kobelja said.

He urged all personnel to get the vaccine as soon as it becomes available.

Earlier in December, the US food and Drug Administration granted emergency use authorization for Moderna's coronavirus vaccine, after previously giving the green light to Pfizer and BioNTech's COVID-19 shot.