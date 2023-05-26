US Military Bases Will Not Be Places in Indonesia - Governor of North Sulawesi Province

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2023) Indonesia is a neutral country and it will not place military bases of the United States on its territory, as the Philippines did, Olly Dondokambey, the governor of North Sulawesi province, has told Sputnik.

"Indonesia's political system is based on two principles: activism and freedom. This means that we will never take sides in a confrontation between major powers. We have our own principles. Therefore, a scenario in which we could host American military bases is impossible," Dondokambey said.

Despite North Sulawesi's proximity to the Philippines and its disputed waters, the province does not find itself at the epicenter of regional conflict, he added.

In February, the Philippines granted access to four additional military bases to the US, with which Washington reportedly plans to strengthen its line of defense around China.

Under the Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement signed by the parties in 2014, the US is not allowed to have permanent military bases in the Philippines, but the document provides for US troops' extended stay on the Philippine military bases.

In early May, Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. said the Philippine government was opposed to any military provocations in the region and would not allow itself to be turned into a staging post for any country's military campaigns. He also said he had assured Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang that the four new US bases in the country will not be used to attack anyone.