US Military Bio Program Has Offensive Nature - Russia's Report On Biolabs In Ukraine

Muhammad Irfan Published April 12, 2023 | 03:40 PM

US Military Bio Program Has Offensive Nature - Russia's Report on Biolabs in Ukraine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2023) The military biological program of the United States is offensive in its nature, according to Russia's parliamentary Commission on the biological program in Ukraine published on Wednesday.

"The United States is aimed at developing a universal genetically engineered biological weapon capable of targeting not only people, but also animals, as well as crops. Its use involves, among other things, inflicting large-scale and irreparable economic damage to the enemy," the document said.

The US biological program poses a real threat to Russian citizens and nature, the report found.

"By implementing biological programs in close proximity to Russia's borders in a natural environment practically common to Ukraine and Russia, collecting samples of biological materials that are also close to the peoples of Ukraine and Russia, the United States created a military-biological potential that poses an immediate threat to the citizens and nature of our country," the report said.

Corporations and structures controlled by or affiliated with the Pentagon and the US special services were involved in the development of the US military-biological activities, the report added.

The Russian Parliamentary Commission suggests that the government, together with the Investigative Committee and the Prosecutor General's Office, works out the introduction of criminal liability for repeated violations of export control of bio materials from the country.

