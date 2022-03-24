UrduPoint.com

US Military Biological Activity Lacks Transparency - Chinese Defense Ministry

March 24, 2022

The military biological activity of the United States lacks transparency, and there are security risks that can not be ignored, Chinese Defense Ministry spokesman Wu Qian said on Thursday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2022) The military biological activity of the United States lacks transparency, and there are security risks that can not be ignored, Chinese Defense Ministry spokesman Wu Qian said on Thursday.

"Relevant US activities are seriously lacking in transparency, there is a hidden security threat that cannot be ignored," Wu said, as quoted by the Chinese Defense Ministry.

More Stories From World

