US Military Biological Activity Lacks Transparency - Chinese Defense Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2022) The military biological activity of the United States lacks transparency, and there are security risks that can not be ignored, Chinese Defense Ministry spokesman Wu Qian said on Thursday.

