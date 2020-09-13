UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Military Black Hawk Helicopters Arriving In Estonia For Training - Defense Forces

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Sun 13th September 2020 | 09:40 PM

US Military Black Hawk Helicopters Arriving in Estonia for Training - Defense Forces

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2020) Several US military UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters will arrive at Estonia's Amari air base, near the capital of Tallinn, on Sunday to conduct training missions in the Baltic country, the Estonian Defense Forces said in a press release.

"US Army multipurpose UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters will arrive at the Amari air base on Sunday.

Next week, the helicopters will conduct missions around the air base, central training ground and the Tapa army base. Their task will be to co-operate with the Estonian Defense Forces," the press release read.

The helicopters, which are currently based in Latvia, belong to the 101st Combat Aviation Brigade. They will remain in Estonia until Friday, the Estonian Defense Forces said.

Belarusian Defense Minister, Viktor Khrenin, said on Saturday evening that Minsk has noticed an uptick in the number of US military reconnaissance flights being conducted along its border.

Related Topics

Army Minsk Tallinn Estonia Latvia Border Sunday

Recent Stories

UAE flies third batch of medical aid to Syria in f ..

29 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid approves new federal departmen ..

44 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed issues resolution on Unified R ..

44 minutes ago

UAE announces 640 new COVID-19 cases, 468 recoveri ..

44 minutes ago

UAE ranks first among GCC countries in medical tou ..

1 hour ago

Diabetes Friends Association launches 10th edition ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.