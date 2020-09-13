US Military Black Hawk Helicopters Arriving in Estonia for Training - Defense Forces

(@FahadShabbir)

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2020) Several US military UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters will arrive at Estonia's Amari air base, near the capital of Tallinn, on Sunday to conduct training missions in the Baltic country, the Estonian Defense Forces said in a press release.

"US Army multipurpose UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters will arrive at the Amari air base on Sunday.

Next week, the helicopters will conduct missions around the air base, central training ground and the Tapa army base. Their task will be to co-operate with the Estonian Defense Forces," the press release read.

The helicopters, which are currently based in Latvia, belong to the 101st Combat Aviation Brigade. They will remain in Estonia until Friday, the Estonian Defense Forces said.

Belarusian Defense Minister, Viktor Khrenin, said on Saturday evening that Minsk has noticed an uptick in the number of US military reconnaissance flights being conducted along its border.