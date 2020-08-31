US Military Blames Taliban for Recent Attacks on Bases in Southern Afghanistan - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2020) The US military officials hold the Taliban responsible for the recent rocket attacks against the Camp Bastion air base and the Camp Dwyer forward operating base in the southern Afghan province of Helmand, The New York Times newspaper reported, citing sources.

In late July, approximately a dozen rockets landed in the area surrounding Camp Bastion, an airbase used jointly by US and Afghan forces. A similar incident took place in late August with several rockets launched against nearby Camp Dwyer.

Three military officials told the newspaper that the rockets are believed to have been launched by the Taliban in what essentially constituted a violation of the peace deal between the movement and Washington.

A Taliban commander has denied the movement's role in the attacks and promised the group would look into the matter, the newspaper added. The US-led mission to Afghanistan has refrained from commenting on the situation.

On February 29, the United States and the Taliban movement signed a peace deal in the Qatari capital of Doha, stipulating a retreat of foreign troops from Afghanistan in return for guarantees of it not turning into a refuge for international terrorists.