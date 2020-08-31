UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Military Blames Taliban For Recent Attacks On Bases In Southern Afghanistan - Reports

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 31st August 2020 | 12:10 PM

US Military Blames Taliban for Recent Attacks on Bases in Southern Afghanistan - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2020) The US military officials hold the Taliban responsible for the recent rocket attacks against the Camp Bastion air base and the Camp Dwyer forward operating base in the southern Afghan province of Helmand, The New York Times newspaper reported, citing sources.

In late July, approximately a dozen rockets landed in the area surrounding Camp Bastion, an airbase used jointly by US and Afghan forces. A similar incident took place in late August with several rockets launched against nearby Camp Dwyer.

Three military officials told the newspaper that the rockets are believed to have been launched by the Taliban in what essentially constituted a violation of the peace deal between the movement and Washington.

A Taliban commander has denied the movement's role in the attacks and promised the group would look into the matter, the newspaper added. The US-led mission to Afghanistan has refrained from commenting on the situation.

On February 29, the United States and the Taliban movement signed a peace deal in the Qatari capital of Doha, stipulating a retreat of foreign troops from Afghanistan in return for guarantees of it not turning into a refuge for international terrorists.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan Washington Doha New York United States February July August From

Recent Stories

‘We couldn’t bowl well,’ says Babar Azam

2 minutes ago

UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Abha Airport

14 minutes ago

Pak Army’s relief efforts continue in rain-hit a ..

24 minutes ago

Heavy rain is likely to hit most parts of Pakistan ..

42 minutes ago

Arab Coalition intercept Houthi bomb-laden drone s ..

1 hour ago

UAE leaders congratulate Kyrgyzstani President on ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.