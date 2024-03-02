US Military Cargo Planes Begin Air Drop To Gaza
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 02, 2024 | 08:37 PM
Three US military cargo planes air-dropped food into the besieged Gaza Strip on Saturday, an American official said, as the coastal territory faces a growing humanitarian crisis after months of war
Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2024) Three US military cargo planes air-dropped food into the besieged Gaza Strip on Saturday, an American official said, as the coastal territory faces a growing humanitarian crisis after months of war.
"We conducted a combined humanitarian assistance air drop into Gaza" involving three US Air Force C-130s to provide "relief to civilians affected by the ongoing conflict," a US Central Command official told AFP on condition of anonymity.
The planes dropped "66 total bundles of pork-free meals" on Saturday afternoon local time, the official said, adding that a tonnage figure is not currently available.
President Joe Biden announced the previous day that the United States would start to deliver relief supplies from the air into Gaza, after the deaths of more than 100 Palestinians at an aid convoy on Thursday.
In that incident, dozens of desperate Palestinians were killed rushing a convoy in northern Gaza, which has been under siege since Hamas's October 7 attack on Israel, and where the UN has warned of famine.
Biden has pushed Israel to reduce civilian casualties and allow aid in, while at the same time he has maintained military assistance for the key US ally.
US National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said Friday that the United States planned to carry out multiple air drops that would last weeks.
He described it as a "tough military operation" that required careful planning by the Pentagon for the safety of both Gazan civilians and US military personnel.
wd/md
Recent Stories
Police launches crackdown on kite-flying, jubilant firing across Punjab
Pakistan's hosiery export to China up by 45pc; Muhammad Irfan
GECF signs two MoUs to enhance energy cooperation in Africa and Asia, on the sid ..
Around 10,000 Pakistani products included in free trade agreement: Malaysian Con ..
PSL 9: Match between IU and QG called off due to rain
United, Gladiators fixture called-off as rain washes opening day of Pindi-leg
Heavy snowfall blocks Garamchishma road in Chitral
US academics call on Punjab governor
77,000 kites confiscated this year
Rain to have salutary impact on wheat
AC Dera visits various areas, checks drainage system of rain water
UK-Pakistan Inward Trade Mission visits SCCI
More Stories From World
-
What we know about Gaza aid convoy deaths1 hour ago
-
Hundreds of mourners pay tribute at Navalny's grave1 hour ago
-
Scholz vows probe into apparent leak of secret Ukraine war talks1 hour ago
-
Navalny's mother visits son's grave after funeral draws thousands1 hour ago
-
In former haven, Sudanese terrified by paramilitaries2 hours ago
-
Chad junta chief to contest May 6 presidential vote2 hours ago
-
Chad's new strongman emerges from father's shadow2 hours ago
-
War spurs anger over Israel military exemption for ultra-Orthodox3 hours ago
-
UN says 'large' number shot in Gaza aid chaos3 hours ago
-
Chad junta chief says to contest May 6 presidential vote4 hours ago
-
What next for Chad after death of main junta opponent?4 hours ago
-
Swiss Gut-Behrami wins first Super G in Kvitfjell4 hours ago