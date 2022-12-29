US Military Carries Out 313 Operations Against IS in Iraq, Syria in 2022 - CENTCOM

US military carried out 313 operations against the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia) in Iraq and Syria in 2022, US Central Command said on Thursday.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2022) US military carried out 313 operations against the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia) in Iraq and Syria in 2022, US Central Command said on Thursday.

"During Calendar year 2022, CENTCOM conducted 313 total operations against ISIS in Iraq and Syria," CENTCOM said in its "Year in Review 2022: The Fight Against ISIS" report.

In Syria, CENTCOM conducted 14 unilateral operations and 108 operations in cooperation with partners, killing 466 terrorists and capturing another 215.

In Iraq, 191 partnered operations killed "at least 220" IS operatives, and another 159 terrorists were detained, according to the report.

One year on after the US fully transitioned to a role of advising, assisting, and enabling Iraqi security forces, CENTCOM commended the Iraqi counterparts for "leading successful unilateral offensive operations at the brigade level and making impressive strides in combined arms operations.

CENTCOM also noted that the Syrian Democratic Forces continue to display the will, skill, and ability to aggressively root out terrorists in Syria.

CENTCOM commander Gen. Michael Kurilla warned, however, that the IS has a "potential next generation." "These are the more than 25,000 children in the al-Hol camp who are in danger. These children in the camp are prime targets for ISIS radicalization," he said.

The CENTCOM chief urged the international community to work together to remove children from this environment by repatriating them to their countries or communities of origin while improving conditions in the camp.