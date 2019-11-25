UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Military Chief, Bahrain's King Discuss Maritime Security Alliance - Pentagon

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 25th November 2019 | 11:42 PM

US Military Chief, Bahrain's King Discuss Maritime Security Alliance - Pentagon

US Joint Chiefs Chairman Mark Milley met with Bahraini King Hamad bin Isa Salman Al Khalifa in Manama to discuss regional security issues and the newly-established defense alliance, spokesperson DeDe Halfhill said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2019) US Joint Chiefs Chairman Mark Milley met with Bahraini King Hamad bin Isa Salman Al Khalifa in Manama to discuss regional security issues and the newly-established defense alliance, spokesperson DeDe Halfhill said on Monday.

Earlier in November, a US-led maritime security coalition established a command center in Bahrain after a series of attacks in the Gulf region.

Washington has blamed the incidents on Tehran which has repeatedly denied US allegations.

"The leaders discussed several issues of mutual concern in the middle East," Halfhill said in a statement. "Milley thanked the King... for the Kingdom of Bahrain's partnership in the International Maritime Security Construct."

Bahrain's defense minister, commander-in-chief, and chief of staff also joined the meeting, the spokesperson added.

Related Topics

Washington Manama Tehran Alliance Bahrain Middle East November

Recent Stories

Prime minister condoles over deaths in DI Khan tra ..

4 minutes ago

Beijing Interested in Further Development of Strat ..

4 minutes ago

AGAHI Awards-2019 recognizes 47 journalists for ex ..

4 minutes ago

More than 23 snatched mobile phones handed over to ..

4 minutes ago

Mexico fell in recession in 1st semester, stagnate ..

44 minutes ago

Ousted Navy secretary made secret deal with Trump: ..

44 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.