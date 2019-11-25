US Joint Chiefs Chairman Mark Milley met with Bahraini King Hamad bin Isa Salman Al Khalifa in Manama to discuss regional security issues and the newly-established defense alliance, spokesperson DeDe Halfhill said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2019) US Joint Chiefs Chairman Mark Milley met with Bahraini King Hamad bin Isa Salman Al Khalifa in Manama to discuss regional security issues and the newly-established defense alliance , spokesperson DeDe Halfhill said on Monday.

Earlier in November, a US-led maritime security coalition established a command center in Bahrain after a series of attacks in the Gulf region.

Washington has blamed the incidents on Tehran which has repeatedly denied US allegations.

"The leaders discussed several issues of mutual concern in the middle East," Halfhill said in a statement. "Milley thanked the King... for the Kingdom of Bahrain's partnership in the International Maritime Security Construct."

Bahrain's defense minister, commander-in-chief, and chief of staff also joined the meeting, the spokesperson added.