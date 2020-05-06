US Military Chief Calls for Recommitment to Ensure Conflict Like WWII Never Happens Again

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2020) US Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Mark Milley told reporters that a recommitment must be made to ensure a conflict like WWII never happens again.

"And lastly, 75 years ago in just a few days we are about to commemorate the Victory in Europe Day which is the half of World War II as it ended with several hundred thousand US military deaths of the 16 million in uniform and arguably without question the most devastating conflict in human history," Milley said on Tuesday. "We've been seven and a half decades without a great power war, and we need to recommit ourselves to ensure that never happens again.

"

The 75th anniversary of the end of WWII is observed annually on May 8 in Europe and May 9 in the post-Soviet countries, where the period of war from 1941-1945 is referred to as the Great Patriotic War.

May 9 is widely celebrated in Russia and former Soviet republics as Victory Day over Nazi Germany in World War II.

The number of Soviet Union casualties in WWII are estimated to have exceeded 27 million. The military casualties exceeded 8.7 million, which is more than a half of the total allied death toll.