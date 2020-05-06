UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Military Chief Calls For Recommitment To Ensure Conflict Like WWII Never Happens Again

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 06th May 2020 | 02:50 AM

US Military Chief Calls for Recommitment to Ensure Conflict Like WWII Never Happens Again

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2020) US Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Mark Milley told reporters that a recommitment must be made to ensure a conflict like WWII never happens again.

"And lastly, 75 years ago in just a few days we are about to commemorate the Victory in Europe Day which is the half of World War II as it ended with several hundred thousand US military deaths of the 16 million in uniform and arguably without question the most devastating conflict in human history," Milley said on Tuesday. "We've been seven and a half decades without a great power war, and we need to recommit ourselves to ensure that never happens again.

"

The 75th anniversary of the end of WWII is observed annually on May 8 in Europe and May 9 in the post-Soviet countries, where the period of war from 1941-1945 is referred to as the Great Patriotic War.

May 9 is widely celebrated in Russia and former Soviet republics as Victory Day over Nazi Germany in World War II.

The number of Soviet Union casualties in WWII are estimated to have exceeded 27 million. The military casualties exceeded 8.7 million, which is more than a half of the total allied death toll.

Related Topics

Russia Europe Germany May World War From Million

Recent Stories

UAE Government: People over the age of 60 and chil ..

22 minutes ago

ERC reaches out to citizens of brotherly, friendly ..

22 minutes ago

UNAOC High Representative welcomes &#039;Pray For ..

22 minutes ago

Austria committed to delivering an experience like ..

3 hours ago

ECB will do all 'necessary' within mandate after G ..

35 minutes ago

MA’AN starts delivering food baskets to needy re ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.