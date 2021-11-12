US Military Chief Milley Says No Indication Russia to Invade Ukraine Tonight, Tomorrow

The United States is monitoring the buildup of Russian forces near the border with Ukraine but has not seen any indication that Moscow is planning to invade the country tonight or tomorrow Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley said on Friday

"Russia is conducting larger-scale maneuvers and assembling forces on the Russian side of the Ukrainian border. Last April, they did something very similar and it ended up being a series of exercises. We are watching it very closely. It is not something that is overtly aggressive right this minute, in other words, there's not something that indicates that they're going to invade tonight or tomorrow sort of thing, but we're watching all the indicators very very closely," Milley said during an interview at Duke University.