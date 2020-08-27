UrduPoint.com
US Military Chief Spoke To Russia's Gerasimov, Call Details To Remain Private - Pentagon

Muhammad Irfan 26 minutes ago Thu 27th August 2020 | 12:40 AM

US Military Chief Spoke to Russia's Gerasimov, Call Details to Remain Private - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2020) US Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Milley held a phone conversation with Russian Chief of the General Staff Gen. Valery Gerasimov, however, the details of the call will be kept private, Joint Staff Spokesperson Col. Dede Halfhill said in statement on Wednesday.

"Milley spoke with Chief of the Russian General Staff Gen. Valery Gerasimov by telephone today," Halfhill said.

"In accordance with past practice, both have agreed to keep the specific details of their conversation private."

The phone call comes following media reports that four US soldiers were wounded during an altercation with Russian troops in northern Syria. US media outlet Politico reported, citing a draft Defense Department statement and an unnamed source, that the four US service members have been diagnosed with mild concussion-like symptoms.

