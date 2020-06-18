UrduPoint.com
US Military Claims New Evidence Shows Russian Aircraft Deployed In Libya - AFRICOM

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 18th June 2020 | 10:08 PM

The United States has obtained new evidence that Russian warplanes are being used to support military activities in Libya, US Africa Command (AFRICOM) said in a statement on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2020) The United States has obtained new evidence that Russian warplanes are being used to support military activities in Libya, US Africa Command (AFRICOM) said in a statement on Thursday.

"These Russian aircraft are being used to support private military companies (PMCs) sponsored by the Russian government," the statement said.

AFRICOM explained that it has obtained photographic evidence of Russian aircraft activities in different parts of Libya, including in the vicinities of al-Jufra and Sirte.

In late May, AFRICOM reported that at least 14 MiG-29 and several Su-24 aircraft were flown from Russia to Syria, and then to Libya. The United States accused Moscow of violating the United Nations arms embargo imposed on Libya.

However, Libyan National Army (LNA) spokesperson Maj. Gen. Ahmad al-Mismari said at the time that the US military's statements about the alleged arrival of Russian military aircraft in Libya are strange.

Meanwhile, AFRICOM Director of Operations Bradford Gering continued accusing Russia of sustained involvement in Libya.

"Russia continues to push for a strategic foothold on NATO's southern flank and this is at the expense of innocent Libyan lives," Gering said.

Russia has repeatedly denied accusations of involvement in the Libyan conflict, saying the claims about the alleged presence of Russian mercenaries in the country are unfounded and emphasizing that Moscow maintains contacts with both sides to the conflict and favors a peaceful settlement.

