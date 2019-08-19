UrduPoint.com
US Military Co-Hosts Communications Seminar For Leaders Across Africa - AFRICOM

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 19th August 2019 | 08:13 PM

The US military is co-hosting a communications seminar for leaders from across Africa and Europe along with Ghana's armed forces, United States Africa Command (AFRICOM) said in a press release on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2019) The US military is co-hosting a communications seminar for leaders from across Africa and Europe along with Ghana's armed forces, United States Africa Command (AFRICOM) said in a press release on Monday.

"Ghana's Armed Forces, in partnership with US Africa Command, is hosting representatives from the African Union, other African regional organizations and 48 nations from across Africa, Europe, South America and the United States for the 14th annual Africa Endeavor Leader Symposium in Accra, Aug. 18-23," the release said.

The annual gathering brings together communications specialists from Africa, western nations and the United States to discuss capabilities and address gaps in interoperability, the release said.

This year's conference, dubbed "Signal Training! Install, Operate, Maintain, and Protect," will focus on training and workforce development, the release added.

"Sponsored by US Africa Command, Africa Endeavor is an annual senior leader communications symposium designed to help develop multinational communications practices for peacekeeping, disaster response and counterterrorism missions mandated by the African Union and the United Nations," it said.

The main goal of the event is to develop interoperability among African Partner nations in their command, control, communications, computers and information systems, AFRICOM added.

Moreover, the symposium allows military leaders to review and assess their forces present abilities to communicate during multinational operations, as well as to develop standardized training, according to the release.

