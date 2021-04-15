UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Military Commander Sees 'Low To Medium' Risk Of Russia Invading Ukraine

Umer Jamshaid 19 minutes ago Thu 15th April 2021 | 11:40 PM

US Military Commander Sees 'Low to Medium' Risk of Russia Invading Ukraine

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2021) The United States assesses the risk of Russia invading Ukraine in the coming weeks as "low to medium" while the forces build-up along the border by the two countries has plateaued, US European Command chief Tod Wolters said on Thursday.

"Low to medium," Wolters replied when asked during a congressional testimony to estimate the likelihood of the event in the next few weeks.

Wolters explained that the forecast has a two-week horizon, but the risk is likely to wane if current trends persist.

Wolters refused to quantify Russian military presence in the area.

"What I can say is there is a very large ground domain force that is moved from the Western Military District and the Southern Military District to the vicinity of Crimea and Donbas.

There is a sizable air force and there is also a notable maritime force that is shifted as well," he said. "As of right now that activity has plateaued."

Tensions have been high in eastern Ukraine as the country's leaders vowed to liberate Donbas by force and deployed the military in the surrounding areas. Russia has acknowledged bolstering security near the Ukrainian border, but said the move was in response to the NATO buildup in the region.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Russia United States Border Event From

Recent Stories

Condolence meeting held to pay tribute to I.A Rehm ..

51 minutes ago

Overseas Pakistanis to get succession certificates ..

51 minutes ago

Poll Finds 63% of US Adults Believe Acquittal in F ..

51 minutes ago

US Reneges on Deploying Destroyers in Black Sea to ..

1 hour ago

Violence in Nigeria Causes EU Concern Over Humanit ..

1 hour ago

France's Covid-19 deaths pass 100,000: health auth ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.