US Military Commanders Brief Biden on Situation in Afghanistan - National Security Advisor

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2021) The top US military commanders on Tuesday briefed President Joe Biden about the security situation at the Kabul airport and the ongoing operation to evacuate US citizens and allies from Afghanistan, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said during a press briefing.

"This morning, the president spoke with his military commanders for an operational briefing on the security at the Hamid Karzai International Airport," Sullivan said.

Biden held a separate meeting with his national security team to receive updates on intelligence and diplomatic matters regarding Afghanistan, Sullivan added.