US Military Commission on Sexual Assault Holds First Session, Meets Defense Chiefs - Chair

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2021) The 90-Day Independent Review Commission (IRC) on Sexual Assault in the Military held its first meeting and its members met with Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs Gen. Mark Milley, IRC Chiar Lynn Rosenthal told a press briefing at the Department of Defense on Wednesday.

"The IRC is hopeful that the Secretary and the President will adopt our recommendations," Rosenthal said. "We heard from the secretary and deputy secretary and General Milley [and] the Chairman especially expressed an understanding of the predatory nature of sexual assault."

Rosenthal said the IRC would also look at the problem of sexual abuse of men as well as women serving in the US armed forces.

"We have a significant problem with sexual assault on men in the service. ... The sexual assault of men is a very significant problem. We don't highlight [the victims'] voices enough," she said.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Defense Department Inspector Genera issued a report concluding that former Navy Auditor General Ronnie Booth engaged in sexual propositions when interacting with female subordinates at the Naval Audit Service and that he sexually harassed at least a dozen female employees for more than two decades.