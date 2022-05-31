UrduPoint.com

US Military Communicates With Russian Counterparts To Avert Escalation In Ukraine - Milley

The United States sees risks of the Ukraine crisis escalating and is working to prevent it, including through contacts with Russian military chiefs, US Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Mark Milley said

On May 13, Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin discussed the situation in Ukraine with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu. Several days later, Milley spoke with Chief of Russian General Staff Gen. Valery Gerasimov and both agreed to keep lines of communication open. Both phone talks took place at the US initiative.

In an interview with Fox news ahead of the Memorial Day, Milley was asked if Washington could run into trouble if Ukraine used US-provided weapons against the Russian territory, hinting at the reports that US could deliver advanced long-range systems capable of striking Russian towns and cities. Milley responded by saying that "there is always a possibility of escalation."

"We have to closely manage the escalation and the chances of escalation.

So, we do that. That's why you saw Secretary Austin talk to his counterpart, that's why you saw me talk to my counterpart: in order to manage escalation and prevent this thing from expanding into something much more horrific than it already is," Milley told the broadcaster.

On Monday, US President Joe Biden said that Washington will not supply Kiev with missile systems capable of striking Russian territory.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces. The Russian Defense Ministry said the operation is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only and the civilian population is not in danger.

In response, the United States and its allies launched comprehensive sanctions against Russia and boosted military assistance for Ukraine, including by supplying it with lethal weapons.

