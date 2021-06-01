UrduPoint.com
US Military Completed 30-44% Of Afghan Withdrawal Process - CENTCOM

Tue 01st June 2021 | 10:00 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2021) The United States has completed up to 44 percent of its withdrawal process from Afghanistan, US Central Command (CENTCOM) said on Tuesday.

"US Central Command estimates that we have completed between 30-44 percent of the entire retrograde process," CENTCOM said in a press release.

The United States has removed some 300 C-17 planeloads of material out of Afghanistan since the withdrawal process began on May 1, the release said.

The United States has so far handed over six facilities to the Afghan army, the release added.

US base Camp Antonik in Helmand, Afghanistan, and Kandahar airfield are among the bases handed over to the Afghan National Army, according to previous reports.

On May 1, the United States, along with NATO partners, began withdrawing troops from Afghanistan after 20 years of war that resulted in the deaths of over 2,300 US servicemen and hundreds of thousands of Afghan casualties. US President Joe Biden vowed to complete the pullout by the 20th anniversary of the September 11 terrorist attacks against the United States that sparked the so-called War on Terror by then-President George W. Bush.

