US Military Completes Withdrawal From Final Base In Niger: Pentagon
Sumaira FH Published August 05, 2024 | 09:04 PM
The US military has withdrawn its forces from its final base in Niger, the Pentagon said Monday, more than a year after military coup leaders in the African country told them to leave
Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2024) The US military has withdrawn its forces from its final base in Niger, the Pentagon said Monday, more than a year after military coup leaders in the African country told them to leave.
The "withdrawal of US forces and assets from Air Base 201 in Agadez is complete," the Pentagon said in a joint statement with Niger's defense ministry.
"This effort... will continue between US and Nigerien armed forces over the coming weeks to ensure the full withdrawal is complete as planned," it continued.
It did not give any detail on what assets the US may still have left to withdraw in the country.
Some 200 soldiers had been at the Agadez drone base, in the north of the country.
