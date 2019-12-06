US Military Conducts 2 Surveillance Flights Over Korean Peninsula - Tracker

Two United States spy planes conducted surveillance flights over the Korean Peninsula on Friday, a leading military aviation tracker stated, as world leaders continue to condemn North Korea's resumed missile testing

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2019) Two United States spy planes conducted surveillance flights over the Korean Peninsula on Friday, a leading military aviation tracker stated, as world leaders continue to condemn North Korea's resumed missile testing.

According to aviation tracker Aircraft Spots, two RC-135 planes flew at 31,000 feet across different areas of the Korean Peninsula on Friday morning. The tracker posted screenshots of the flight trajectories of the two US spy planes on Twitter.

The most recent spy missions by the United States follow resumed North Korean missile tests. In late November, North Korea reportedly launched two ballistic missiles toward the Sea of Japan, which flew about 380 kilometers (236 miles) at an altitude of 97 kilometers.

In early October, the country announced the successful launch of its submarine-launched ballistic missile, Pukguksong-3, which was fired off the coast of Wonsan Bay. According to UN officials, North Korea has conducted 13 missile launches since May.

Since 2018, a number of international summits have been held on the topic of North Korea's denuclearization, but these have yet to yield results. Talks were broken off over a lack of specific measures and North Korea's resumed testing.