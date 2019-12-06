UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Military Conducts 2 Surveillance Flights Over Korean Peninsula - Tracker

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 06th December 2019 | 05:20 PM

US Military Conducts 2 Surveillance Flights Over Korean Peninsula - Tracker

Two United States spy planes conducted surveillance flights over the Korean Peninsula on Friday, a leading military aviation tracker stated, as world leaders continue to condemn North Korea's resumed missile testing

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2019) Two United States spy planes conducted surveillance flights over the Korean Peninsula on Friday, a leading military aviation tracker stated, as world leaders continue to condemn North Korea's resumed missile testing.

According to aviation tracker Aircraft Spots, two RC-135 planes flew at 31,000 feet across different areas of the Korean Peninsula on Friday morning. The tracker posted screenshots of the flight trajectories of the two US spy planes on Twitter.

The most recent spy missions by the United States follow resumed North Korean missile tests. In late November, North Korea reportedly launched two ballistic missiles toward the Sea of Japan, which flew about 380 kilometers (236 miles) at an altitude of 97 kilometers.

In early October, the country announced the successful launch of its submarine-launched ballistic missile, Pukguksong-3, which was fired off the coast of Wonsan Bay. According to UN officials, North Korea has conducted 13 missile launches since May.

Since 2018, a number of international summits have been held on the topic of North Korea's denuclearization, but these have yet to yield results. Talks were broken off over a lack of specific measures and North Korea's resumed testing.

Related Topics

World United Nations Twitter Wonsan Japan United States North Korea May October November 2018

Recent Stories

UAE Rulers congratulate President of Finland on In ..

7 minutes ago

Ali Zia steps down

14 minutes ago

Policy of discouraging imports should be reconside ..

19 minutes ago

UVAS holds seminar on ‘Water Disputes in 21st Ce ..

21 minutes ago

Cricket South Africa boss suspended over misconduc ..

10 minutes ago

Indian girl shot in face after she paused dancing ..

28 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.