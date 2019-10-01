US Military Conducts Airstrike Against Al-Shabab in Somalia - Africa Command

The US military killed one fighter of the Al-Shabab terror group (outlawed in Russia) during an airstrike in Somalia, the Africa Command (AFRICOM) said in a statement on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2019) The US military killed one fighter of the Al-Shabab terror group (outlawed in Russia ) during an airstrike in Somalia , the Africa Command (AFRICOM) said in a statement on Tuesday.

"In coordination with the Federal government of Somalia, US Africa Command conducted an airstrike targeting an Al-Shabab terrorist near Qunyo Barrow, Somalia," the statement said.

"At this time, it is assessed this airstrike killed one terrorist."

AFRICOM noted in the release that it assesses no civilians were injured or killed in the airstrike.

Somalia has been engulfed in violence since the eruption of a civil war between clan-based armed groups in the early 1990s. The situation has been complicated by the presence of Al-Shabab militants, who are staging terror attacks across Somalia in an attempt to impose Islamic Sharia law.