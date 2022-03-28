UrduPoint.com

US Military Conducts Raid With Air Landing In Northern Syria - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published March 28, 2022 | 10:26 PM

US Military Conducts Raid With Air Landing in Northern Syria - Reports

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2022) The US military and the Arab-Kurdish formations of the Syrian Democratic Forces conducted a raid with air landing in east Deir ez-Zor in northeast Syria, during which one civilian was killed, the Syrian state news agency SANA reported on Monday.

The operation was carried out in the afternoon in the settlement of Zeyban in the east of Deir ez-Zor, SANA said. The settlement was encircled, then the troops searched the houses of locals, during which one resident was killed, according to the agency.

The encirclement and searches were supported by the SDS Kurdish militia unit, SANA added.

