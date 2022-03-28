US Military Conducts Raid With Air Landing in Northern Syria - Reports

The US military and the Arab-Kurdish formations of the Syrian Democratic Forces conducted a raid with air landing in east Deir ez-Zor in northeast Syria, during which one civilian was killed, the Syrian state news agency SANA reported on Monday

The operation was carried out in the afternoon in the settlement of Zeyban in the east of Deir ez-Zor, SANA said. The settlement was encircled, then the troops searched the houses of locals, during which one resident was killed, according to the agency.

The encirclement and searches were supported by the SDS Kurdish militia unit, SANA added.