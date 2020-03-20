US Military Conducts Successful In-Flight Test of Hypersonic Glide Body - Pentagon

The US military carried out a successful test of a hypersonic glide body in a bid to catch up with Russia and China, both boasting hypersonic weapons capabilities, the Department of Defense announced in a statement on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2020) The US military carried out a successful test of a hypersonic glide body in a bid to catch up with Russia and China, both boasting hypersonic weapons capabilities, the Department of Defense announced in a statement on Friday.

"The Department of Defense successfully tested a hypersonic glide body in a flight experiment conducted from the Pacific Missile Range Facility, Kauai, Hawaii," the statement said.

The Defense Department pointed out that the glide body flew at hypersonic speed to a designated impact point.

"Today, we validated our design and are now ready to move to the next phase toward fielding a hypersonic strike capability," the statement said.

When fully fielded, the hypersonic glide body will comprise the weapon's conventional warhead, guidance system, cabling and thermal protection shield, the statement added.