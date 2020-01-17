UrduPoint.com
US Military Confirms 11 Troops Treated For Injuries In Iran Strikes On US Bases In Iraq

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 17th January 2020 | 11:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2020) The United States treated 11 troops who were injured in Iran's attack on US bases in Iraq earlier this month in retaliation of US killing of top Iranian general Qasem Soleimani, according to US Central Command spokesman Bill Urban.

The statement goes in contrast with previous announcements that Iranian strikes did not result in any casualties or injuries.

"As previously stated, while no US service members were killed in the Jan. 8 Iranian attack on Al Asad Air base, several were treated for concussion symptoms from the blast and are still being assessed," Urban said in a statement published Thursday.

US military publication Defense One corroborated this fact by citing Colonel Myles Caggins, spokesman for the US-led coalition in Iraq Operation Inherent Resolve, that eight individuals have been sent to US military hospital in Landstuhl, Germany and Camp Arifjan in Kuwait.

The first week of January saw a drastic spike in tensions between the US and Iran when US President Donald Trump ordered the assassination of Iran's elite Quds Force Commander Qasem Soleimani. Iran retaliated by striking US bases in Iraq but took great care to not cause US casualties.

