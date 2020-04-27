US Military Confirms Authenticity of 3 UFO Videos from 2004, 2015

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2020) The US government released video of unidentified flying objects to confirm the authenticity of the incidents that took place in 2004 and 2017, the Defense Department said on Monday.

"DoD is releasing the videos in order to clear up any misconceptions by the public, or whether or not the footage that has been circulating was real or whether or not there is more to the videos. The aerial phenomena observed in the videos remain characterized as 'unidentified,'" department said in a statement.

The Pentagon determined that the images do not reveal any sensitive capabilities of US surveillance systems and do not impinge on any subsequent military air space incursions, the release added.

The videos available on the US Naval Air Systems Command FOIA (Freedom of Information Act) reading room website, do little to clear up the enduring mystery of whether Earth is being observed by aliens from outer space. One video simply shows a white dot resembling the blurry image of a star for nearly a minute before the image elongates and exits the screen with unusual speed.