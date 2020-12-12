UrduPoint.com
US Military Confirms Retaliatory Air Strike Against Taliban In Afghanistan's Kandahar

Sat 12th December 2020

US Military Confirms Retaliatory Air Strike Against Taliban in Afghanistan's Kandahar

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2020) US Forces-Afghanistan (USFOR-A) has conducted an air strike against the Taliban, as the group attacked an Afghan army checkpoint in Afghanistan's southern province of Kandahar earlier this week, USFOR-A Spokesman Col. Sonny Leggett said.

The attack took place on Thursday near an Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF) security checkpoint in Kandahar's Zhari district, resulting in clashes that left dozens of Taliban militants killed. The radical group has slammed the US airstrike as a breach of the landmark bilateral deal.

"USFOR-A conducted a strike against armed Taliban fighters attacking an ANDSF checkpoint in Zhari district Kandahar on Dec 10.

This strike in defense of the ANDSF is [in accordance with] with the US-Taliban agreement," Leggett said on Twitter late on Friday.

The military official also refuted the Taliban's claim that the air strike had led to civilian casualties.

On February 29, the US and the Taliban agreed to a peace deal in the Qatari capital of Doha, under which the radical group committed to reducing violence. This paved the way for intra-Afghan talks, which began in Doha on September 12. The intra-Afghan reconciliation ultimately pursues a withdrawal of foreign troops from the country.

