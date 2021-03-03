US Military Confirms Rocket Attack on Ain Al Asad Airbase in Iraq

A spokesman for the Operation Inherent Resolve (OIR) confirmed on Wednesday a rocket attack on the Ain Al Asad airbase in Iraq, which hosts US troops, also noting that Iraqi special forces were leading the investigation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2021) A spokesman for the Operation Inherent Resolve (OIR) confirmed on Wednesday a rocket attack on the Ain Al Asad airbase in Iraq, which hosts US troops, also noting that Iraqi special forces were leading the investigation.

"10 IDF [Israel Defense Forces] rockets targeted an Iraqi military base, Al Asad Airbase, hosting Coalition troops, on March 03, 2021 at approx 7:20 a.m. (Iraqi time) [04:20 GMT]. Iraqi SF [special forces] are leading the response & investigation. Further information will be released as it becomes available," OIR Spokesman Col. Wayne Marotto wrote on Twitter.