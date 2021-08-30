US Military Continues Evacuation, Operations Until The 'Very End' of Withdrawal - Pentagon

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2021) The US military will continue its evacuation mission in Afghanistan as well as its other operations until the very end of the withdrawal from that country, Army Maj. Gen. William Taylor said during a press briefing on Monday.

"We continue to have the capability to evacuate and fly out those [who want to leave] until the very end, but as you talk about the active piece, we continue to work with the Department of State on that, and continue evacuation and military operations," Taylor said.

As of Monday, the evacuation mission has successfully moving some 122,000 people, including 5,400 Americans, out of Afghanistan.

The threat environment around the Kabul airport from which the US military is conducting its evacuation mission is active and dynamic, Defense Department spokesperson John Kirby said. The United States will maintain self-defense authorities and capabilities throughout the retrograde, he added.