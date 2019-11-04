US Military Convoy Came Under Fire in Syria, Patrol Untouched - CENTCOM to Sputnik

(@imziishan)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2019) A US military convoy in northeastern Syria has come under fire from local Turkey-backed radicals but was not hit, a representative of the Central Command (CENTCOM) of the United States told Sputnik on Monday.

"On November 3, a US patrol in northeast Syria witnessed several artillery attacks, shells landed a kilometer or more from the road it was moving on.

The patrol was not touched," the CENTCOM spokesman said.

The spokesman added that US forces retain inalienable right to self-defense, saying that the security of the troops is given priority.

Earlier, Major General Yuri Borenkov, head of the Russian Center for the Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said at a briefing that the United States had informed the Russian side of the shelling of the American military by militants from nearby town of Tal Tamer.