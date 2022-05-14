US Military Convoy Leaves Base in Syria, Heading for Iraq - Source

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2022) A US military convoy with some 50 vehicles has left the base in the northeastern Syrian town of Ash Shaddadi, the province of Al Hasakah, and is heading for Iraq, a source told Sputnik.

"The convoy (from Ash Shaddadi) is heading via Tell Hamis for the Kharab al-Jeir military airport controlled by the US occupying forces near Al-Yaarubiyah.

Tomorrow in the morning or in the evening it will head for northern Iraq," the source said.

The US armed forces illegally control territories in the northern and northeastern parts of Syria, where the country's major oil and gas fields are located. Damascus decries the US presence there as occupation and pillaging.