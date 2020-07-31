UrduPoint.com
US Military COVID-19 Cases Level Off In 3 States - Pentagon

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 31st July 2020 | 12:50 AM

US Military COVID-19 Cases Level Off in 3 States - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st July, 2020) The rise in COVID-19 cases among the US military in California, Texas and Florida in mid-July has leveled off, Joint Staff surgeon Dr. Paul Friedrichs said on Thursday.

"Two weeks ago, we were seeing an increase [in cases] in Texas, Florida and California," Friedrichs told a Pentagon press conference. "All of those states have leveled off.

Friedrichs said the active duty positive rate for COID-19 among the US armed forces was holding to five percent.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in Atlanta said on Thursday that the United States had recorded 4,405,932 cases of COVID-19, an increase of 65,935 on Wednesday and that the death toll had risen by 1,417 in the previous day to 150,283, putting it over the 150,000 mark.

