US Military Crews Fire Warning Shots After 3 Iranian IRGC Boats Come in Close Range - Navy

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2021) US military crews fired warning shots in the Persian Gulf after three Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy (IRGCN) vessels came within close proximity of their ships, the Navy said on Thursday.

"The US crews issued multiple warnings via bridge-to-bridge radio and loud-hailer devices, but the IRGCN vessels continued their close range maneuvers. The crew of Firebolt then fired warning shots, and the IRGCN vessels moved away to a safe distance from the US vessels," the Navy said in a statement.