US Military Denies Carrying Out Attacks on Convoy, Ammunition Stores in Iraq - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2019) US military forces did not carry out any of the recent attacks targeting a convoy and ammunition storage facilities in Iraq, Defense Department Chief Spokesperson Jonathan Hoffman said in a statement.

"US forces did not conduct the recent attack on a convoy or any recent attacks that resulted in the explosion of ammunition storage facilities in Iraq," Hoffman said on Monday. "Statements to the contrary are false, misleading, and inflammatory... We are fully cooperating with the investigation."

An unidentified drone attacked two military vehicles belonging to the Iran-linked Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) in Anbar province, a local official told Sputnik on Sunday. Earlier last week the PMF claimed that Israeli air forces bombed Iraqi military facilities with the support of the United States.