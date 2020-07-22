US Military Deploys 740 Medical Staff to Texas for Surging COVID-19 Cases - NORTHCOM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2020) A request from the US state of Texas and federal officials resulted in the deployment of more than 700 military healthcare professionals to battle a record surge in novel coronavirus infections, the US Northern Command (NORTHCOM) said in a press release on Wednesday.

"At the request of the Federal Emergency Management Agency [FEMA] and state officials, about 740 Defense Department medical and support professionals from the Army, Navy and Air Force are assigned as part of DOD's [Defense Department's] ongoing COVID-19 operations in Texas and California," the release said.

NORTHCOM initially assigned about 580 Army and Navy medical and support personnel to support FEMA and the state, followed by additional deployments that included a 44-person acute care team and four seven-member rapid rural response teams from the Navy, the release added.

On Tuesday, Texas novel coronavirus hospitalizations hit all-time high of 10,848 with 131 deaths, second only to 174 fatalities on Friday, according to state health officials.