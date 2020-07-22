UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Military Deploys 740 Medical Staff To Texas For Surging COVID-19 Cases - NORTHCOM

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 22nd July 2020 | 10:10 PM

US Military Deploys 740 Medical Staff to Texas for Surging COVID-19 Cases - NORTHCOM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2020) A request from the US state of Texas and federal officials resulted in the deployment of more than 700 military healthcare professionals to battle a record surge in novel coronavirus infections, the US Northern Command (NORTHCOM) said in a press release on Wednesday.

"At the request of the Federal Emergency Management Agency [FEMA] and state officials, about 740 Defense Department medical and support professionals from the Army, Navy and Air Force are assigned as part of DOD's [Defense Department's] ongoing COVID-19 operations in Texas and California," the release said.

NORTHCOM initially assigned about 580 Army and Navy medical and support personnel to support FEMA and the state, followed by additional deployments that included a 44-person acute care team and four seven-member rapid rural response teams from the Navy, the release added.

On Tuesday, Texas novel coronavirus hospitalizations hit all-time high of 10,848 with 131 deaths, second only to 174 fatalities on Friday, according to state health officials.

Related Topics

Army From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, King Abdullah of Jordan discuss ..

57 minutes ago

Sheikha Fatima highlights fundamental role of cult ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed appoints Director General of Al ..

2 hours ago

Saudi Arabia reports 2,331 new COVID-19 cases, 44 ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed appoints Director General for th ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed appoints Director General of Ins ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.