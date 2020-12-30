US Military Deploys Personnel to 4 California Hospitals Fighting COVID-19 - NORTHCOM

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2020) The US military dispatched 75 soldiers and airmen from the state of Texas to join personnel fighting COVID-19 at four California hospitals, Northern Command (NORTHCOM) said in a press release.

"This week, approximately 65 US Air Force military personnel, including doctors, nurses and others from the 60th Medical Group, Travis Air Force Base, California, part of COVID Theater Hospital 1, and ten US Army nurses from the 627th Hospital Center, Fort Carson, Colorado, part of Urban Augmentation Medical Task Force 627, will begin providing support to four hospitals in California," the release said on Tuesday.

Approximately 100 military medical personnel are currently working alongside civilian healthcare providers, helping treat COVID-19 patients in the states of North Dakota, Wisconsin and the Navajo Nation territories in the southwest of the United States, the release added.

In recent weeks, Californian authorities have reported more than 2 million residents testing positive for the coronavirus some 24,500 virus-related deaths, John Hopkins University reported on earlier on Tuesday.