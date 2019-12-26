UrduPoint.com
US Military Developing Tactics To Tackle Possible Russian Meddling In 2020 Voting -Reports

Thu 26th December 2019 | 06:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th December, 2019) The US Cyber Command is developing information warfare tactics to target senior Russian officials and oligarchs if Moscow tries to interfere in the 2020 US presidential campaign, US media reported.

According to The Washington Post newspaper, the tactics will not probably target Russian President Vladimir Putin as such a move could be considered as too provocative. The newspaper's source said on Wednesday that the idea was to demonstrate that the personal data of Russian officials could be hit in case of attempted interference in the 2020 campaign.

US officials have reportedly refused to comment on the issue.

The United States has repeatedly accused Russia of interfering in the 2016 presidential campaign, which ended in the victory of Donald Trump. Moscow refuted the accusations, saying the US allegations were invented to excuse the loss of the Democratic candidate and to deflect public attention from internal problems.

