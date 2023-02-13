UrduPoint.com

US Military Downs Airborne Object Over Lake Huron, Congressman Says

Muhammad Irfan Published February 13, 2023 | 02:20 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2023) US fighter aircraft have shot down another unidentified object, over lake Huron near the border with Canada, Michigan Congressman Jack Bergman said.

"I've been in contact with DOD (Department of Defense) regarding operations across the Great Lakes region today. The US military has decommissioned another 'object' over Lake Huron. I appreciate the decisive action by our fighter pilots.

The American people deserve far more answers than we have," Representative Bergman said on Twitter on Sunday.

Earlier, Representative Elissa Slotkin from Michigan said on Twitter that the US military was tracking an object over Lake Huron.

The US authorities temporarily closed the airspace over Lake Michigan on Sunday to ensure the safety of air traffic in the area during unspecified operations of the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD).

