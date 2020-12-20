UrduPoint.com
US Military Equipment Transport Convoy Enters Northeastern Syria Via Iraq - State Media

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 20th December 2020 | 08:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2020) An US military convoy with logistics and equipment has entered northeastern Syria through a crossing on border with Iraq, the Syrian state-run SANA news agency reported on Sunday, citing sources.

"A convoy that consists of 73 vehicles affiliated to the US occupation has entered the Syrian territories under the protection of six cars affiliated to [Syrian Democratic Forces] QSD militia which accompanied them till they reached the occupation's illegitimate base at Khrab al-Jir military airport," local sources told the media outlet.

The convoy reportedly got into Syria through the Al Waleed border crossing from Iraq and arrived at the northeast of Hasakah province.

The US military is stationed in the provinces of Hasakah and Deir ez-Zur without a legal basis. The Syrian authorities have repeatedly stated that the presence of the US contingent in the country violated the country's sovereignty and international law.

The Syrian Civil War has been ongoing since 2011, with President Bashar Assad's forces fighting against different insurgent groups, including the Islamic State terrorist organization (banned in Russia), the defeat of which in Syria and Iraq was announced at the end of 2017. As of now, the country's authorities have been primarily focusing on the political settlement of the ongoing crisis, the restoration of Syria and the return of refugees.

