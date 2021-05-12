(@FahadShabbir)

The US military and the Estonian Defense Forces have signed a deal creating an Estonian liaison officer position aimed at helping coordinate planning between the two sides, United States European Command (USEUCOM) announced on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2021) The US military and the Estonian Defense Forces have signed a deal creating an Estonian liaison officer position aimed at helping coordinate planning between the two sides, United States European Command (USEUCOM) announced on Tuesday.

"US European Command (USEUCOM) and the Estonian Defense Forces will enjoy greater integration following a virtual signing ceremony today establishing an Estonian liaison officer on the USEUCOM headquarters staff," the command said in a press release.

"Liaison officers serve an important role at the command and help synchronize planning efforts between USEUCOM and their home nations."

USEUCOM said the Estonian officer is expected to arrive this summer and join liaison officers from 11 other nations in the command's Multinational Coordination Cell.

The release noted that Estonia is currently hosting parts of the Fires Shock series of exercises, as well as portions of the multinational Swift Response 21, which are part of the DEFENDER-Europe 21 drills.