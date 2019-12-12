UrduPoint.com
US Military Evacuate 300 Relatives Of IS Militants From Syrian Camp To Iraq - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 12th December 2019 | 01:20 AM

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2019) The US military evacuated about 300 family members of militants of the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia) from the Al-Hawl camp in northern Syria to Iraq, Syrian state television reported on Wednesday.

"US military occupiers have taken out 300 family members of IS militants of foreign origin from the Al-Hawl camp to Iraq," the broadcaster reported.

According to the UN, as of late November, about 69,000 people lived in the camp, of which 40 percent were Syrians, 45 percent were Iraqis and 15 percent were citizens of other countries. The al-Hawl camp is controlled by the Arab-Kurdish troops of the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces. It has been in the international spotlight recently over the fact that it was overcrowded amid the escalation of violence in Syria.

