UrduPoint.com

US Military Evacuated Over 4,400 Americans From Kabul To Date - Pentagon

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 25th August 2021 | 09:18 PM

US Military Evacuated Over 4,400 Americans From Kabul to Date - Pentagon

The US military has evacuated 4,400 Americans from the Kabul international airport to date, Defense Department spokesperson John Kirby said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2021) The US military has evacuated 4,400 Americans from the Kabul international airport to date, Defense Department spokesperson John Kirby said on Wednesday.

"Right now today, north of 4,400," Kirby said during a press briefing in response to a request to provide an update on the total number of Americans who have been evacuated from Kabul.

Kirby added he does not have the total number of Americans still waiting to be evacuated.

US Army Maj. Gen. Hank Taylor, a logistics specialist on the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said during the briefing that the United States and its allies have evacuated about 88,000 people from Kabul since the end of July.

On August 15, the Taliban (designated as a terror group and banned by Russia) seized Kabul, causing the Afghan government to collapse. As a result, many countries have evacuated their citizens and diplomatic personnel from Afghanistan due to the precarious security situation, and some have pledged to take in a number of Afghan refugees who helped US and Coalition forces during the 20-year war.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan Kabul Army Russia United States July August From Government Refugee Airport

Recent Stories

Masdar City Free Zone introduces exclusive busines ..

Masdar City Free Zone introduces exclusive business package for women entreprene ..

6 minutes ago
 US Plans to Expand Space Cooperation With Russia T ..

US Plans to Expand Space Cooperation With Russia Through 2030 - NASA Chief

3 minutes ago
 Australia to extend full cooperation for exploitin ..

Australia to extend full cooperation for exploiting potential in hospitality, to ..

3 minutes ago
 PTA starts process of blocking 7,862 URLs: NA body ..

PTA starts process of blocking 7,862 URLs: NA body told

3 minutes ago
 "Maskan" to be equipped with special features: Min ..

"Maskan" to be equipped with special features: Minister

3 minutes ago
 French Ambassador lauds UAE’s quick response in ..

French Ambassador lauds UAE’s quick response in evacuating French citizens fro ..

21 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.