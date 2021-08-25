US Military Evacuated Over 4,400 Americans From Kabul to Date - Pentagon

The US military has evacuated 4,400 Americans from the Kabul international airport to date, Defense Department spokesperson John Kirby said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2021) The US military has evacuated 4,400 Americans from the Kabul international airport to date, Defense Department spokesperson John Kirby said on Wednesday.

"Right now today, north of 4,400," Kirby said during a press briefing in response to a request to provide an update on the total number of Americans who have been evacuated from Kabul.

Kirby added he does not have the total number of Americans still waiting to be evacuated.

US Army Maj. Gen. Hank Taylor, a logistics specialist on the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said during the briefing that the United States and its allies have evacuated about 88,000 people from Kabul since the end of July.

On August 15, the Taliban (designated as a terror group and banned by Russia) seized Kabul, causing the Afghan government to collapse. As a result, many countries have evacuated their citizens and diplomatic personnel from Afghanistan due to the precarious security situation, and some have pledged to take in a number of Afghan refugees who helped US and Coalition forces during the 20-year war.