US Military Expects New Attack in Kabul Airport Within 24-36 Hours - Biden

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2021) A new attack is "highly likely" to occur at Kabul airport within the next 24-36 hours, US President Joe Biden said on Saturday, citing the military.

"Our commanders informed me that an attack is highly likely in the next 24-36 hours," Biden said.

"I directed them to take every possible measure to prioritize force protection, and ensured that they have all the authorities, resources and plans to protect our men and women on the ground," he added.