US Military Facing 'Shotgun Blast' of Phishing Attacks During COVID-19 Crisis - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2020) US websites are facing a massive spike or "shotgun blast" in phishing attacks during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, but Pentagon cybersecurity has been advancing to block them, Joint Staff Chief Information Officer (CIO) Lieutenant General Bradford Shwedo said on Monday.

"We are getting better and better at getting their TTP [tactics, technqniiques and procedures] and finding out where these threat vectors are coming from," Shwedo told a Department of Defense media briefing.

Shwedo and Department of Defense Chief Information Officer Dana Deasy said the number of phishing attacks on US targets had soared during the coronavirus pandemic.

Deasy described the spike in the number of spear phishing attacks as a "shotgun blast."

Phishing is using fraudulent techniques to access secure information online for usernames, passwords and other data by making contact posing as a legitimate cybersource.